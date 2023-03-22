SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 37,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 28,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
