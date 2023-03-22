SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 37,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 28,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

