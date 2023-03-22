SL Green Realty (SLG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2023 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $15,655,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

