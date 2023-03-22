Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $117.77 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $117.77 million and $11.05 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,368,777,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,368,783,156 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

