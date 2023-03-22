Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock worth $13,598,202 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,656. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

