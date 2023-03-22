Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 49,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

