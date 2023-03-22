Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 14.5%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 1,346,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 228,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

