SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Lowered by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 230,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

