SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.15. 2,903,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

