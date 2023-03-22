SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.15. 2,903,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,941. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

