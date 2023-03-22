SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,240,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 8,008,529 shares.The stock last traded at $28.87 and had previously closed at $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

