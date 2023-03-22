Spell Token Hits Market Capitalization of $73.25 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $73.25 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

