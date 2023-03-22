Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 63,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after buying an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 322,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

