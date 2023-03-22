Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,141 shares of company stock worth $5,560,229 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.