Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Nicholas Konat Sells 642 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Konat sold 642 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $21,359.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,089.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. 1,560,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,492. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

