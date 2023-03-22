STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 3.2%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $63.10. 71,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 804,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

