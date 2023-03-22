Stan K. Erickson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 697,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,297. The stock has a market cap of $636.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.61%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.