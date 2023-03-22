Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $7.54 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $108.88 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00197902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,422.17 or 1.00091220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,162,296 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,162,296.3304796 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02822017 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $24,784,563.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

