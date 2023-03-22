Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,099. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

