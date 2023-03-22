Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Steelcase Stock Performance
Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $809.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 286.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Steelcase by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steelcase (SCS)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.