Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $809.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 286.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

