Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 818,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Steelcase by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

