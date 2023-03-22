Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $4.51 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 591,212 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.