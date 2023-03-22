Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,326. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

