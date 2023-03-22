Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $172.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $158.58. 31,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,928. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

