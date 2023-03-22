StockNews.com Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTRN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Citi Trends by 60.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Citi Trends by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 212,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

