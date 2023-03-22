StockNews.com Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Citi Trends Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of CTRN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $36.71.
Institutional Trading of Citi Trends
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
