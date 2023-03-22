StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

