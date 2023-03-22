StorageVault Canada Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVAUF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

