Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

SYK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.35. The stock had a trading volume of 290,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.38 and a 200 day moving average of $239.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

