Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as high as C$11.06. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 349,950 shares.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

