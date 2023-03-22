Sweat Economy Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $36.39 million and $5.84 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,370,905,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,671,530 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

