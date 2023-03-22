Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.22

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $16.94. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 842 shares traded.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.