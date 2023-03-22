Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $181.23 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Synapse has a market cap of $181.23 million and $18.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003498 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

