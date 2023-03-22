Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Sysco by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Sysco by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 136,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,818. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

