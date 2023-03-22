Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Up 1.5%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70. 904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.48) to GBX 940 ($11.54) in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.
