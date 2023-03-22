Terra 1-Day Volume Reaches $72.58 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Terra has a total market cap of $330.93 million and approximately $72.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00005055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 238,668,734 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

