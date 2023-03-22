Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $734.43 million and $70.14 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005007 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,191,838,863 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,509,681,937 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

