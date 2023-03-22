Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.40

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.40 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 565770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.