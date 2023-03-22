The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.47. The stock had a trading volume of 344,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $238.48 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

