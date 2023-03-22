The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 1,846,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

