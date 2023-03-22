The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.3 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

