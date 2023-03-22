The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HIG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 405,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

