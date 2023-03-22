The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 16,737 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,150.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $12,231.33.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Real Good Food stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

