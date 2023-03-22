The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

