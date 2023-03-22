Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0424

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $424.16 million and approximately $90.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030465 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00198877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,715.10 or 0.99976938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04379841 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $255,393,785.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.