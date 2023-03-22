Threshold (T) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $410.96 million and $51.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04379841 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $255,393,785.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

