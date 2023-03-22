TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.30

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 39493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.64 ($0.03).

TMT Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.25. The firm has a market cap of £836,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

