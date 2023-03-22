Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.09 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.09 billion and $32.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00008671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00199892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,314.79 or 0.99963197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.40836323 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,426,550.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

