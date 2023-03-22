Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.21

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.21 and last traded at C$21.09, with a volume of 318309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.78.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Stories

