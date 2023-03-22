TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

LON:TCAP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 179.40 ($2.20). 363,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,174. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

