Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 2,863,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,020,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Trackwise Designs Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48. The company has a market cap of £5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

